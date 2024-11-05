Halftime Report

A win for Navy would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 33-28 lead against Saint Joseph's.

If Navy keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Saint Joseph's will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Navy 0-0, Saint Joseph's 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Saint Joseph's Hawks. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hagan Arena.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: Saint Joseph's dropped bombs up and down the court last season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Navy, though, as they averaged only 6.

Looking back to last season, Saint Joseph's finished on the right side of .500 (19-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Navy will seek to improve after finishing 12-17.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Saint Joseph's, as the team is favored by a full 16.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Saint Joseph's ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 15-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $396.19. Sadly, Navy will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-14 as such last year.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 16.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

