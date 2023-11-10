Who's Playing

Current Records: Penn 2-0, Saint Joseph's 1-0

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

Penn has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 6:30 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. After the pair made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Penn proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Bison as the Quakers made off with a 80-61 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-33.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's and Lafayette's game on Monday was close at halftime, but Saint Joseph's turned on the heat in the second half with 43 points. The Hawks put the hurt on the Leopards with a sharp 81-60 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Saint Joseph's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lynn Greer III, who earned 15 points. Erik Reynolds II was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

Their wins bumped the Quakers to 2-0 and the Hawks to 1-0.

Penn came up short against Saint Joseph's in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 85-80. Can Penn avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Penn.