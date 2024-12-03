Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Princeton 6-3, Saint Joseph's 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Princeton is 0-5 against Saint Joseph's since December of 2015 but things could change on Tuesday. The Princeton Tigers will challenge the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hagan Arena. The two teams are strolling into their games after big wins in their previous games.

Princeton is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Nazareth, posting a 99-63 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-28.

Princeton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Saint Joseph's, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Friday. They took their contest on Tuesday with ease, bagging an 83-54 victory over Coppin State. That looming 83-54 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Hawks yet this season.

Saint Joseph's can attribute much of their success to Erik Reynolds II, who earned 18 points plus four steals and four blocks. Reynolds II's performance made up for a slower matchup against Texas on Friday. Another player making a difference was Dasear Haskins, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points.

The win made it two in a row for Princeton and bumps their season record up to 6-3. As for Saint Joseph's, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Princeton has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Princeton came up short against Saint Joseph's in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 74-70. Can Princeton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won all of the games they've played against Princeton in the last 9 years.