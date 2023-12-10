Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Princeton 9-0, Saint Joseph's 7-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Princeton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Princeton proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 81-70 victory over the Dragons.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 69-53 win over the Eagles.

Saint Joseph's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rasheer Fleming, who scored 13 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Xzayvier Brown, who scored 20 points.

The Tigers have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 9-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.0 points per game. As for the Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 7-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Princeton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Princeton came up short against Saint Joseph's in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, falling 92-82. Can Princeton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won all of the games they've played against Princeton in the last 8 years.