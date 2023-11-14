Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-2, Saint Joseph's 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Stonehill College Skyhawks will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Stonehill College might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

Stonehill College was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Huskies on the road and fell 107-67. Stonehill College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-30.

The losing side was boosted by Jackson Benigni, who earned 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Hawks earned a 69-61 victory over the Quakers on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Saint Joseph's.

Lynn Greer III was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists.

The Skyhawks now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stonehill College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.