Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 1-4, Saint Joseph's 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will stay at home for another game and welcome the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Friday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Joseph's proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Skyhawks 100-56 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-19.

Saint Joseph's relied on the efforts of Erik Reynolds II, who scored 15 points along with 4 assists and 4 rebounds, and Xzayvier Brown, who scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player making a difference was Cameron Brown, who scored 12 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Commerce had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They put a hurting on the Drovers at home to the tune of 113-63. The win was just what Texas A&M-Commerce needed coming off of a 86-64 defeat in their prior game.

The Hawks' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to 1-4.

Looking ahead, Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Joseph's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M-Commerce struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 18.5-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

