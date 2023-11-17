Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 1-4, Saint Joseph's 3-0

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will stay at home for another game and welcome the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Friday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Joseph's proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Skyhawks 100-56 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-19.

Saint Joseph's relied on the efforts of Erik Reynolds II, who earned 15 points, and Xzayvier Brown, who earned 21 points. Another player making a difference was Cameron Brown, who earned 12 points.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Commerce had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They put a hurting on the Drovers at home to the tune of 113-63. The win was just what Texas A&M-Commerce needed coming off of a 86-64 defeat in their prior game.

The Hawks' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to 1-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Joseph's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M-Commerce struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.