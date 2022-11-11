Who's Playing

No. 3 Houston @ Saint Joseph's

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off against the #3 Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Hall. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Hawks (11-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Houston was 32-6 last year and is coming off of an 83-36 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears on Monday.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Saint Joseph's will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.