Who's Playing

No. 3 Houston @ Saint Joseph's

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off against the #3 Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. Last year was nothing to brag about for Saint Joseph's (11-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. The Cougars were 32-6 last season and are coming off of an 83-36 win against the Northern Colorado Bears on Monday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.