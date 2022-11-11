Who's Playing
No. 3 Houston @ Saint Joseph's
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off against the #3 Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. Last year was nothing to brag about for Saint Joseph's (11-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. The Cougars were 32-6 last season and are coming off of an 83-36 win against the Northern Colorado Bears on Monday.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.