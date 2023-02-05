Who's Playing
La Salle @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: La Salle 9-13; Saint Joseph's 11-11
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the La Salle Explorers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at noon ET Feb. 5 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Hawks strolled past the Rhode Island Rams with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 64-50. Saint Joseph's' guard Cameron Brown filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points along with eight rebounds and six steals.
Meanwhile, the George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday La Salle proved too difficult a challenge. The Explorers captured a comfortable 75-64 win. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Khalil Brantley (15), guard Josh Nickelberry (12), guard Jhamir Brickus (11), and forward Fousseyni Drame (10).
The Hawks are now 11-11 while La Salle sits at 9-13. Saint Joseph's is 5-5 after wins this season, La Salle 3-5.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
La Salle have won nine out of their last 17 games against Saint Joseph's.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Saint Joseph's 71 vs. La Salle 59
- Mar 09, 2022 - La Salle 63 vs. Saint Joseph's 56
- Mar 02, 2022 - La Salle 49 vs. Saint Joseph's 48
- Jan 17, 2022 - La Salle 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 64
- Mar 03, 2021 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. La Salle 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - Saint Joseph's 91 vs. La Salle 82
- Jan 18, 2021 - La Salle 90 vs. Saint Joseph's 83
- Mar 07, 2020 - La Salle 78 vs. Saint Joseph's 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - La Salle 83 vs. Saint Joseph's 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. La Salle 62
- Feb 05, 2019 - La Salle 83 vs. Saint Joseph's 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 78 vs. La Salle 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - La Salle 81 vs. Saint Joseph's 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - La Salle 83 vs. Saint Joseph's 68
- Jan 28, 2017 - Saint Joseph's 73 vs. La Salle 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 88 vs. La Salle 62
- Jan 24, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 69 vs. La Salle 48