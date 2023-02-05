Who's Playing

La Salle @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: La Salle 9-13; Saint Joseph's 11-11

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the La Salle Explorers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at noon ET Feb. 5 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hawks strolled past the Rhode Island Rams with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 64-50. Saint Joseph's' guard Cameron Brown filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points along with eight rebounds and six steals.

Meanwhile, the George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday La Salle proved too difficult a challenge. The Explorers captured a comfortable 75-64 win. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Khalil Brantley (15), guard Josh Nickelberry (12), guard Jhamir Brickus (11), and forward Fousseyni Drame (10).

The Hawks are now 11-11 while La Salle sits at 9-13. Saint Joseph's is 5-5 after wins this season, La Salle 3-5.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

La Salle have won nine out of their last 17 games against Saint Joseph's.