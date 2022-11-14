Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Lafayette 0-2; Saint Joseph's 0-1

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks on the road at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Leopards received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-68 to the St. John's Red Storm. Despite the defeat, Lafayette had strong showings from forward Leo O'Boyle, who had 14 points, and guard CJ Fulton, who had eight points and six assists along with six rebounds. O'Boyle had some trouble finding his footing against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, a win for the Hawks just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 81-55 loss to the Houston Cougars might stick with them for a while. Christian Winborne wasn't much of a difference maker for Saint Joseph's; Winborne finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Lafayette is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Lafayette at 0-2 and Saint Joseph's at 0-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Leopards are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.8 on average. The Hawks have only been able to knock down 29.60% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Hawks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Saint Joseph's and Lafayette both have one win in their last two games.