Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 1-1; Saint Joseph's 1-0

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will stay at home another game and welcome the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.

Saint Joseph's came out on top in a nail-biter against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Tuesday, sneaking past 69-67. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Maryland-Eastern Shore made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Washington College Shoremen at home 117-62.

Their wins bumped Saint Joseph's to 1-0 and Mount St. Mary's to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Saint Joseph's and Mount St. Mary's clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.