Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Rhode Island 8-13; Saint Joseph's 10-11

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Rhode Island and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Rams sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 victory over the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday. Four players on Rhode Island scored in the double digits: guard Ishmael Leggett (20), guard Jalen Carey (18), guard Brayon Freeman (12), and guard Malik Martin (10).

Speaking of close games: the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Saint Joseph's proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Joseph's skirted past GMU 79-76. The Hawks can attribute much of their success to guard Erik Reynolds II, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.

The Rams and Saint Joseph's split their matches last season, with Rhode Island claiming a 75-64 win and Saint Joseph's retaliating with a 70-60 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Series History

Rhode Island have won eight out of their last 12 games against Saint Joseph's.