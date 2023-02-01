Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: Rhode Island 8-13; Saint Joseph's 10-11
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Rhode Island and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
The Rams sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 victory over the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday. Four players on Rhode Island scored in the double digits: guard Ishmael Leggett (20), guard Jalen Carey (18), guard Brayon Freeman (12), and guard Malik Martin (10).
Speaking of close games: the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Saint Joseph's proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Joseph's skirted past GMU 79-76. The Hawks can attribute much of their success to guard Erik Reynolds II, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.
The Rams and Saint Joseph's split their matches last season, with Rhode Island claiming a 75-64 win and Saint Joseph's retaliating with a 70-60 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Rhode Island have won eight out of their last 12 games against Saint Joseph's.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Saint Joseph's 70 vs. Rhode Island 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - Rhode Island 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 64
- Jan 03, 2021 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Saint Joseph's 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Saint Joseph's 55
- Jan 15, 2020 - Rhode Island 71 vs. Saint Joseph's 61
- Mar 05, 2019 - Rhode Island 86 vs. Saint Joseph's 85
- Mar 10, 2018 - Rhode Island 90 vs. Saint Joseph's 87
- Feb 27, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 78 vs. Rhode Island 48
- Mar 01, 2017 - Rhode Island 68 vs. Saint Joseph's 49
- Jan 03, 2017 - Rhode Island 88 vs. Saint Joseph's 58
- Jan 30, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 64 vs. Rhode Island 55
- Jan 10, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. Rhode Island 67