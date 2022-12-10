Who's Playing
St. Peter's @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: St. Peter's 4-4; Saint Joseph's 3-5
What to Know
The St. Peter's Peacocks' road trip will continue as they head to Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks.
The Peacocks ended up a good deal behind the Fairfield Stags when they played on Saturday, losing 67-55.
Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's came up short against the Temple Owls on Tuesday, falling 70-60. Guard Lynn Greer III had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.