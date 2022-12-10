Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: St. Peter's 4-4; Saint Joseph's 3-5

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks' road trip will continue as they head to Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks.

The Peacocks ended up a good deal behind the Fairfield Stags when they played on Saturday, losing 67-55.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's came up short against the Temple Owls on Tuesday, falling 70-60. Guard Lynn Greer III had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.