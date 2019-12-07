How to watch Saint Joseph's vs. Villanova: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's (home) vs. No. 23 Villanova (away)

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 2-7; Villanova 6-2

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 0-4 against the #23 Villanova Wildcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Saint Joseph's' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Villanova at 3 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Saint Joseph's is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

The Hawks have to be hurting after a devastating 94-71 loss at the hands of the Lafayette Leopards. A silver lining for the Hawks was the play of G Ryan Daly, who had 25 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, Villanova took down the Pennsylvania Quakers 80-69. Four players on Villanova scored in the double digits: F Saddiq Bey (27), G Justin Moore (17), F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (13), and G Collin Gillespie (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has had at least ten rebounds.

Villanova's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Saint Joseph's' defeat dropped them down to 2-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Joseph's rank 18th in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 80.6 on average. But the Wildcats enter the contest with 81 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 15-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 158

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against Saint Joseph's in the last five years.