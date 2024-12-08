Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Chicago State 0-10, Saint Louis 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will face off against the Chicago State Cougars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chaifetz Arena. The timing is sure in the Billikens' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while the Cougars have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Saint Louis is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering San Fran. just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 78-61 bruising from the Dons. The matchup marked the Billikens' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Gibson Jimerson, who posted 16 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago State scored the most points they've had all season on Monday, but it wasn't enough. They suffered a bruising 98-76 loss at the hands of St. Thomas. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-25.

Saint Louis' defeat dropped their record down to 5-3. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Saint Louis just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've only made 34.8% of their field goals this season. Given Saint Louis' sizable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Saint Louis skirted past Chicago State 45-43 when the teams last played back in December of 2016. Will Saint Louis repeat their success, or does Chicago State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.