Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Davidson 11-7, Saint Louis 8-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Saint Louis is heading back home. The Saint Louis Billikens and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Saint Louis found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a bruising 85-61 loss at the hands of the Rams. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Saint Louis has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Sincere Parker, who scored 21 points. Less helpful for Saint Louis was Michael Meadows Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Davidson fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Richmond on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 69-64 to the Spiders. Davidson didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Davidson's loss came about despite a quality game from David Skogman, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds.

The Billikens' loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 8-10. As for the Wildcats, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season.

Saint Louis beat Davidson 78-65 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Saint Louis have another victory up their sleeve, or will Davidson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Louis.