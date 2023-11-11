Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Illinois State 1-0, Saint Louis 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Louis Billikens at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Illinois State took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). Everything went their way against the Gray Wolves as the Redbirds made off with a 75-56 victory.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 29.5% better than the opposition, a fact Saint Louis proved on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Blue Tigers 102-66 at home. With Saint Louis ahead 54-22 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Redbirds' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Billikens, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Illinois State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 11-19-1 record against the spread.

Illinois State came up short against Saint Louis when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 82-76. Can Illinois State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Louis is a big 8-point favorite against Illinois State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.