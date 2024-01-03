Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 8-5, Saint Louis 7-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Loyola Chi. has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. Saint Louis took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Loyola Chi., who comes in off a win.

Loyola Chi. has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 22 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Chippewas at home to the tune of 73-35. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 37-14.

Miles Rubin and Braden Norris were among the main playmakers for Loyola Chi. as the former scored 13 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks and the latter scored 12 points along with six assists. Rubin continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Saint Louis found out the hard way two weeks ago. They fell 82-70 to the Wolfpack.

Saint Louis' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Bradley Ezewiro, who scored 18 points along with nine rebounds, and Tim Dalger who scored 17 points. Less helpful for Saint Louis was Gibson Jimerson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Ramblers' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points per game. As for the Billikens, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Saint Louis, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Loyola Chi.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Saint Louis will need to find a way to close that gap.

Loyola Chi. might still be hurting after the devastating 81-62 defeat they got from Saint Louis in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can Loyola Chi. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Louis has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Chi. in the last year.