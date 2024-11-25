Who's Playing

Current Records: Quinnipiac 3-3, Saint Louis 2-2

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

The Saint Louis Billikens will face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

Saint Louis managed to keep up with Wichita State until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Saint Louis fell victim to a bruising 88-63 defeat at the hands of Wichita State. The Billikens have struggled against the Shockers recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Kalu Anya put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for Saint Louis was Isaiah Swope's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac couldn't handle UMass Lowell on Saturday and fell 80-70.

Even though they lost, Quinnipiac smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Saint Louis' loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Quinnipiac, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Saint Louis has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, Saint Louis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 0-3, while Quinnipiac is 1-4.

Saint Louis is a big 8.5-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

