Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 10-4, Saint Louis 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Saint Louis will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Saint Louis Billikens and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Saint Louis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-67 defeat to the Patriots.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bradley Ezewiro, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds. Gibson Jimerson was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Saint Joseph's last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Rams 78-74. The loss hurts even more since Saint Joseph's was up 48-35 with 15:22 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Lynn Greer III, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Billikens bumped their record down to 7-8 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 10-4.

Saint Louis beat Saint Joseph's 83-78 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Does Saint Louis have another victory up their sleeve, or will Saint Joseph's turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a 4-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Saint Joseph's.