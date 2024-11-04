Halftime Report

A win for Santa Clara would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 48-41 lead against Saint Louis.

If Santa Clara keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Saint Louis will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Santa Clara 0-0, Saint Louis 0-0

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Saint Louis Billikens. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sanford Pentagon.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams were some of highest scoring teams last year. Saint Louis kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they averaged 76.4.

Looking back to last season, Saint Louis finished on the wrong side of .500 (12-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Santa Clara assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-12.

Looking forward, Saint Louis is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Saint Louis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 159 points.

