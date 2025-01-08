Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: St. Bona. 14-1, Saint Louis 9-6

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the St. Bona. Bonnies and the Saint Louis Billikens are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bonnies come in on eight and the Billikens on three.

St. Bona. will head into Saturday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 20-point they dealt Fordham on Saturday. St. Bona. was the clear victor by an 86-66 margin over Fordham.

St. Bona. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Melvin Council Jr. out in front who went 11 for 18 en route to 24 points plus eight assists and five steals. Lajae Jones was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Saint Louis' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They greeted the New Year with with a 73-57 victory over Saint Joseph's.

Saint Louis' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Swope led the charge by going 9 for 15 en route to 26 points plus eight assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Robbie Avila, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Saint Louis was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Saint Joseph's only racked up five.

St. Bona. pushed their record up to 14-1 with the win, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Saint Louis, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.

St. Bona. came up short against Saint Louis when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 73-65. Can St. Bona. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Bona..