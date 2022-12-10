Who's Playing

Boise State @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Boise State 7-2; Saint Louis 7-3

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will take on the Boise State Broncos at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Saint Louis is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Billikens found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-62 punch to the gut against the Iona Gaels on Tuesday. The top scorers for Saint Louis were guard Gibson Jimerson (15 points) and guard Yuri Collins (14 points).

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Tuesday was the absolute smackdown Boise State laid on the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers.

Saint Louis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Boise State's win lifted them to 7-2 while Saint Louis' loss dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if Boise State can repeat their recent success or if the Billikens bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.95

Odds

The Billikens are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.