Who's Playing

Drake @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Drake 8-2; Saint Louis 7-4

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs are on the road again Saturday and play against the Saint Louis Billikens at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Chaifetz Arena. Neither Drake nor Saint Louis could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

A victory for the Bulldogs just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 82-52 defeat to the Richmond Spiders. Guard Sardaar Calhoun (17 points) was the top scorer for Drake.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis entered their game against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Saint Louis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 57-52 to Boise State. One thing holding the Billikens back was the mediocre play of guard Gibson Jimerson, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses put Drake at 8-2 and Saint Louis at 7-4. Drake doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this season -- so Saint Louis (2-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Billikens are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.