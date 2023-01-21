Who's Playing
La Salle @ Saint Louis
Current Records: La Salle 8-10; Saint Louis 13-6
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Saint Louis Billikens and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 3 of 2021. La Salle and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens should still be feeling good after a victory, while La Salle will be looking to get back in the win column.
La Salle received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 71-59 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks. Guard Khalil Brantley wasn't much of a difference maker for La Salle; Brantley finished with only seven points on 2-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Saint Louis didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road on Wednesday as they won 76-59. Saint Louis' guard Javonte Perkins looked sharp as he had 18 points.
La Salle is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 8-10 all in all.
La Salle is now 8-10 while Saint Louis sits at 13-6. The Billikens are 7-5 after wins this season, and the Explorers are 5-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Billikens are a big 14-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Saint Louis have won ten out of their last 14 games against La Salle.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Saint Louis 71 vs. La Salle 51
- Feb 16, 2022 - Saint Louis 90 vs. La Salle 64
- Feb 08, 2022 - Saint Louis 75 vs. La Salle 57
- Feb 16, 2021 - Saint Louis 78 vs. La Salle 57
- Feb 03, 2021 - La Salle 82 vs. Saint Louis 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Saint Louis 84 vs. La Salle 69
- Jan 29, 2020 - Saint Louis 77 vs. La Salle 76
- Feb 16, 2019 - Saint Louis 62 vs. La Salle 49
- Jan 12, 2019 - Saint Louis 71 vs. La Salle 64
- Feb 10, 2018 - Saint Louis 70 vs. La Salle 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - La Salle 83 vs. Saint Louis 60
- Mar 01, 2017 - Saint Louis 70 vs. La Salle 55
- Jan 04, 2017 - La Salle 75 vs. Saint Louis 54
- Mar 02, 2016 - La Salle 76 vs. Saint Louis 68