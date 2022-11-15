Who's Playing

Memphis @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Memphis 1-0; Saint Louis 2-0

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Memphis Tigers at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Chaifetz Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Billikens going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Saint Louis didn't have too much trouble with the Evansville Aces at home this past Saturday as they won 83-65. Five players on Saint Louis scored in the double digits: guard Gibson Jimerson (18), forward Francis Okoro (16), guard Javonte Perkins (13), guard Yuri Collins (12), and guard Javon Pickett (11).

Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores last Monday, winning 76-67. Among those leading the charge for Memphis was DeAndre Williams, who had 17 points along with five rebounds.

Their wins bumped Saint Louis to 2-0 and the Tigers to 1-0. In their win, the Billikens relied heavily on Francis Okoro, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards. Memphis will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Billikens are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.