Who's Playing
Murray State @ Saint Louis
What to Know
The Murray State Racers and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Chaifetz Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Racers went 31-3 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the St. Peter's Peacocks 70-60. Saint Louis had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 80-68 by the Northern Iowa Panthers.
Since the experts predict a defeat, MSU will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Billikens are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 12, 2017 - Saint Louis 69 vs. Murray State 55