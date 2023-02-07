Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ Saint Louis
Current Records: Rhode Island 8-14; Saint Louis 15-8
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams haven't won a game against the Saint Louis Billikens since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Rhode Island's road trip will continue as they head to Chaifetz Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Saint Louis. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Rhode Island ended up a good deal behind the Saint Joseph's Hawks when they played last Wednesday, losing 64-50. Guard Ishmael Leggett just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, the Billikens came up short against the VCU Rams this past Friday, falling 73-65. Despite the loss, Saint Louis got a solid performance out of guard Gibson Jimerson, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five rebounds. Jimerson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Fordham Rams last week. Jimerson's points were the most he has had all year.
Rhode Island have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Rhode Island's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Rhode Island is now 8-14 while the Billikens sit at 15-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rhode Island is stumbling into the matchup with the 30th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.5 on average. Saint Louis has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Billikens are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Saint Louis and Rhode Island both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Saint Louis 80 vs. Rhode Island 74
- Feb 10, 2021 - Saint Louis 67 vs. Rhode Island 60
- Mar 01, 2020 - Saint Louis 72 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Rhode Island 65 vs. Saint Louis 54
- Jan 06, 2019 - Saint Louis 60 vs. Rhode Island 53
- Jan 09, 2018 - Rhode Island 72 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Dec 30, 2016 - Rhode Island 90 vs. Saint Louis 56
- Jan 02, 2016 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Saint Louis 57