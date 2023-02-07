Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Rhode Island 8-14; Saint Louis 15-8

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams haven't won a game against the Saint Louis Billikens since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Rhode Island's road trip will continue as they head to Chaifetz Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Saint Louis. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Rhode Island ended up a good deal behind the Saint Joseph's Hawks when they played last Wednesday, losing 64-50. Guard Ishmael Leggett just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Billikens came up short against the VCU Rams this past Friday, falling 73-65. Despite the loss, Saint Louis got a solid performance out of guard Gibson Jimerson, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five rebounds. Jimerson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Fordham Rams last week. Jimerson's points were the most he has had all year.

Rhode Island have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Rhode Island's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Rhode Island is now 8-14 while the Billikens sit at 15-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rhode Island is stumbling into the matchup with the 30th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.5 on average. Saint Louis has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Billikens are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Louis and Rhode Island both have four wins in their last eight games.