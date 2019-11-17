How to watch Saint Louis vs. Seton Hall: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Saint Louis (home) vs. Seton Hall (away)

Current Records: Saint Louis 3-0; Seton Hall 2-1

Last Season Records: Saint Louis 23-12; Seton Hall 20-13

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 4-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chaifetz Arena. Saint Louis is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.

The Billikens took their matchup against the Eastern Washington Eagles by a conclusive 82-60 score.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Michigan State Spartans took down Seton Hall 76-73. F Sandro Mamukelashvili had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 31 minutes but picked up just nine points and four turnovers.

Saint Louis' win lifted them to 3-0 while Seton Hall's loss dropped them down to 2-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Louis rank 22nd in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.80% on the season. Seton Hall has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 31st most points per game in the league at 84. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pirates are a 4-point favorite against the Billikens.

Bettors have moved against the Pirates slightly, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.