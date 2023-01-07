Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Saint Louis

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 8-7; Saint Louis 9-6

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Saint Louis and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Bonaventure winning the first 83-79 at home and the Billikens taking the second 57-56.

Saint Louis came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday, falling 90-81. Guard Gibson Jimerson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday St. Bonaventure proved too difficult a challenge. St. Bonaventure had just enough and edged out the Patriots 73-69. Having forecasted a close win for the Bonnies, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Daryl Banks III was the offensive standout of the matchup for St. Bonaventure, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 27 points.

The Billikens got away with a 57-56 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved St. Bonaventure out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won ten out of their last 14 games against Saint Louis.