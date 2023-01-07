Who's Playing
St. Bonaventure @ Saint Louis
Current Records: St. Bonaventure 8-7; Saint Louis 9-6
What to Know
The Saint Louis Billikens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Saint Louis and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Bonaventure winning the first 83-79 at home and the Billikens taking the second 57-56.
Saint Louis came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday, falling 90-81. Guard Gibson Jimerson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday St. Bonaventure proved too difficult a challenge. St. Bonaventure had just enough and edged out the Patriots 73-69. Having forecasted a close win for the Bonnies, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Daryl Banks III was the offensive standout of the matchup for St. Bonaventure, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 27 points.
The Billikens got away with a 57-56 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved St. Bonaventure out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Bonaventure have won ten out of their last 14 games against Saint Louis.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Saint Louis 57 vs. St. Bonaventure 56
- Feb 14, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 83 vs. Saint Louis 79
- Feb 11, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 68 vs. Saint Louis 61
- Mar 06, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 71 vs. Saint Louis 53
- Feb 06, 2021 - Saint Louis 70 vs. St. Bonaventure 59
- Mar 07, 2020 - Saint Louis 72 vs. St. Bonaventure 49
- Mar 17, 2019 - Saint Louis 55 vs. St. Bonaventure 53
- Mar 09, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 66 vs. Saint Louis 57
- Mar 03, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 64 vs. Saint Louis 56
- Feb 07, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 79 vs. Saint Louis 56
- Feb 08, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 70 vs. Saint Louis 55
- Jan 17, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 71 vs. Saint Louis 52
- Mar 05, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 76 vs. Saint Louis 67
- Feb 07, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 65 vs. Saint Louis 62