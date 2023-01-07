Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Saint Louis

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 8-7; Saint Louis 9-6

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Saint Louis and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Bonaventure winning the first 83-79 at home and the Billikens taking the second 57-56.

Saint Louis came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday, falling 90-81. One thing holding Saint Louis back was the mediocre play of guard Gibson Jimerson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday St. Bonaventure proved too difficult a challenge. The Bonnies skirted past the Patriots 73-69. Guard Daryl Banks III was the offensive standout of the matchup for St. Bonaventure, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points.

The Billikens are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Saint Louis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Saint Louis got away with a 57-56 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved St. Bonaventure out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Billikens are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won ten out of their last 14 games against Saint Louis.