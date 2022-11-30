Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Tennessee State 4-2; Saint Louis 5-2

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Tennessee State Tigers at 9 p.m. ET. The Billikens are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Saint Louis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 65-60 to the Auburn Tigers. One thing holding Saint Louis back was the mediocre play of guard Yuri Collins, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.

As for Tennessee State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 77-72 to the High Point Panthers.

Saint Louis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Billikens are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.