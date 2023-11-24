Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Davidson 3-2, Saint Mary's 2-3

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Davidson has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Tuesday, everything went the Wildcats' way against the Terriers as the Wildcats made off with a 69-45 win.

Among those leading the charge was Connor Kochera, who scored 23 points. Less helpful for Davidson was Bobby Durkin's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 66-49 bruising from the Musketeers. Saint Mary's found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 22.5% worse than the opposition.

The losing side was boosted by Augustas Marciulionis, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Wildcats now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Gaels, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Davidson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.