Halftime Report

A win for Saint Mary's would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against Towson.

If Saint Mary's keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Towson will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Towson 0-0, Saint Mary's 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Towson Tigers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Saint Mary's Gaels. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at University Credit Union Pavilion.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Towson smashed the glass last season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they averaged 39.7.

Looking back to last season, Towson finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Saint Mary's had a stellar season and finished 24-7.

Towson is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 11.5-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.