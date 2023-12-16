Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: UNLV 4-4, Saint Mary's 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will take on the UNLV Rebels in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, it was close, but the Gaels sidestepped the Rams for a 64-61 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Saint Mary's.

Saint Mary's relied on the efforts of Augustas Marciulionis, who scored 18 points, and Joshua Jefferson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Jefferson pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rebels didn't have too much trouble with the Bluejays on the road on Wednesday as they won 79-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UNLV to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kalib Boone, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 16 points along with nine assists and six rebounds.

The victory got the Gaels back to even at 5-5. As for the Rebels, the win also got them back to even at 4-4.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UNLV, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Saint Mary's sizeable advantage in that area, UNLV will need to find a way to close that gap.