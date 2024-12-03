Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: UTSA 3-3, Saint Mary's 7-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Saint Mary's. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the UTSA Roadrunners at 10:00 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Pavilion. The Gaels will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Saint Mary's is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Arizona State just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Friday. They fell to the Sun Devils 68-64. The match marked the Gaels' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Saint Mary's loss came about despite a quality game from Jordan Ross, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Ross a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, UTSA was able to grind out a solid win over Houston Chr. on Saturday, taking the game 78-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Roadrunners.

Having lost for the first time this season, Saint Mary's fell to 7-1. As for UTSA, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Mary's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 23.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gaels, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

