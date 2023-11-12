Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Weber State 1-0, Saint Mary's 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Weber State took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). They blew past the Redhawks, posting a 96-62 victory at home. With Weber State ahead 46-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Gaels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Lobos on Thursday, taking the game 72-58. The win made it back-to-back wins for Saint Mary's.

Aidan Mahaney was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 25 points.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Gaels, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Weber State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Even though the experts think Weber State isn't going to win this one, the team was an even 8-8 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $979.60. On the other hand, Saint Mary's will play as the favorite, and the team was 23-4 as such last season.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 16.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gaels, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

