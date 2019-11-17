How to watch Saint Mary's vs. Cal Poly: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's (home) vs. Cal Poly (away)

Current Records: Saint Mary's 2-1; Cal Poly 1-2

Last Season Records: Saint Mary's 22-11; Cal Poly 6-23

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will stay at home another game and welcome the Cal Poly Mustangs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at McKeon Pavilion. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, Saint Mary's took down the Long Beach State Beach 81-63. Saint Mary's can attribute much of their success to G Tommy Kuhse, who had 20 points and eight assists. Kuhse didn't help his team much against the Winthrop Eagles last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Cal Poly against the Simpson University Red Hawks as the team secured an 89-45 win.

The Gaels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Everything went Saint Mary's' way against Cal Poly when the teams last met four seasons ago as they made off with a 93-63 victory. Will Saint Mary's repeat their success, or does Cal Poly have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California

McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Mustangs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 26-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Saint Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.