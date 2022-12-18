Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Colorado State 7-4; Saint Mary's 9-3

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Rams were fully in charge last week, breezing past the Peru State Bobcat 115-72 at home.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's had enough points to win and then some against the New Mexico St. Aggies this past Wednesday, taking their game 81-68. Saint Mary's got double-digit scores from four players: forward Kyle Bowen (16), guard Aidan Mahaney (14), guard Alex Ducas (12), and center Mitchell Saxen (10).

Colorado State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Colorado State didn't have too much trouble with Saint Mary's at home when the two teams previously met in December of last year as they won 74-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rams since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.49

Odds

The Gaels are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Mary's and Colorado State both have one win in their last two games.