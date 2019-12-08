How to watch Saint Mary's vs. Dayton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's (home) vs. No. 19 Dayton (away)

Current Records: Saint Mary's 8-1; Dayton 6-1

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will take on the #19 Dayton Flyers at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Saint Mary's is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Gaels took down the Northern Illinois Huskies 61-49. Saint Mary's' G Tanner Krebs filled up the stat sheet. He had 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Dayton against the Houston Bap. Huskies as the squad secured a 99-68 win. Dayton got double-digit scores from five players: F Chase Johnson (18), F Obi Toppin (17), G Trey Landers (16), G Jalen Crutcher (12), and G Ibi Watson (12). Johnson didn't help his team much against the Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. F Chase Johnson also finished with 18 points, the most he has had all season.

Saint Mary's isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the victory while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.

Their wins bumped Saint Mary's to 8-1 and Dayton to 6-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gaels enter the matchup with 49.60% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. But the Flyers are even better: they come into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 54.70%. We'll see if that edge gives the Flyers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flyers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Gaels.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Saint Mary's have won both of the games they've played against Dayton in the last five years.