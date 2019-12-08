How to watch Saint Mary's vs. Dayton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch Saint Mary's vs. Dayton basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Mary's (home) vs. No. 19 Dayton (away)
Current Records: Saint Mary's 8-1; Dayton 6-1
What to Know
The Saint Mary's Gaels will take on the #19 Dayton Flyers at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Saint Mary's is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Gaels took down the Northern Illinois Huskies 61-49. Saint Mary's' G Tanner Krebs filled up the stat sheet. He had 14 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Dayton against the Houston Bap. Huskies as the squad secured a 99-68 win. Dayton got double-digit scores from five players: F Chase Johnson (18), F Obi Toppin (17), G Trey Landers (16), G Jalen Crutcher (12), and G Ibi Watson (12). Johnson didn't help his team much against the Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. F Chase Johnson also finished with 18 points, the most he has had all season.
Saint Mary's isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the victory while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.
Their wins bumped Saint Mary's to 8-1 and Dayton to 6-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gaels enter the matchup with 49.60% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. But the Flyers are even better: they come into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 54.70%. We'll see if that edge gives the Flyers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Flyers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Gaels.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Saint Mary's have won both of the games they've played against Dayton in the last five years.
- Dec 19, 2017 - Saint Mary's 69 vs. Dayton 54
- Nov 19, 2016 - Saint Mary's 61 vs. Dayton 57
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke rallies vs. Va. Tech
The Blue Devils have won three straight games since losing to Stephen. F. Austin
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game 10,000...
-
Gators' court to bear Donovan's name
The Gators are naming their basketball court after Donovan, the two-time title-winning former...
-
Women's hoops power rankings: OSU No. 1
The Beavers take the top spot away from Oregon after the Ducks fall from the top spot after...
-
Podcast: Surprising DePaul is 9-0
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss lopsided losses for Virginia and North Carolina
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 UL faces Pitt
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 8-0 and coming off of a big win over Michigan
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans