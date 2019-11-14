How to watch Saint Mary's vs. LBSU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Saint Mary's vs. Long Beach State basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Mary's (home) vs. LBSU (away)
Current Records: Saint Mary's 1-1; LBSU 1-2
Last Season Records: Saint Mary's 22-11; LBSU 15-19
What to Know
The Saint Mary's Gaels have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Long Beach State Beach at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKeon Pavilion. Saint Mary's is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Gaels needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 61-59. G Jordan Ford and F Malik Fitts were two go-getters for Saint Mary's despite the loss. The former had 22 points along with six rebounds, while the latter posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for LBSU, and boy were they were right. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Stanford Cardinal took down LBSU 86-58.
This next matchup looks promising for Saint Mary's, who are favored by a full 21 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gaels are a big 21-point favorite against the Beach.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wiseman drops lawsuit against NCAA
Wiseman and the NCAA are working toward a resolution of his eligibility issues
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State jumps in top 10
Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes looked sharp in their 25-point victory vs. Villanova on Wednesday
-
Griffin motivates his kids the right way
Griffin has a son playing for Illinois, a daughter playing for UConn and his youngest son just...
-
Top early-season tournaments
You don't have to wait until March Madness to be filling out brackets, November has several...
-
Podcast: Historical upset of UK
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss recruiting developments in the Big 12
-
UMass hits nearly full-court shot
Sean East makes the shot of his life in win over Northeastern
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...