How to watch Saint Mary's vs. LBSU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's (home) vs. LBSU (away)

Current Records: Saint Mary's 1-1; LBSU 1-2

Last Season Records: Saint Mary's 22-11; LBSU 15-19

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Long Beach State Beach at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKeon Pavilion. Saint Mary's is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Gaels needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 61-59. G Jordan Ford and F Malik Fitts were two go-getters for Saint Mary's despite the loss. The former had 22 points along with six rebounds, while the latter posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for LBSU, and boy were they were right. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Stanford Cardinal took down LBSU 86-58.

This next matchup looks promising for Saint Mary's, who are favored by a full 21 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California

McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 21-point favorite against the Beach.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.