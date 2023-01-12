Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 12-6; Saint Mary's 14-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Loyola Marymount Lions will be on the road. Loyola Marymount and the Saint Mary's Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at University Credit Union Pavilion. The Lions have not won a single game against Saint Mary's in their most recent matchups, going 0-14 since January of 2016.

It was close but no cigar for Loyola Marymount as they fell 72-70 to the San Francisco Dons on Saturday. The losing side was boosted by guard Cam Shelton, who had 17 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and six steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 85-43 stomp they dished out against the Portland Pilots at home on Saturday. Five players on Saint Mary's scored in the double digits: center Mitchell Saxen (15), guard Aidan Mahaney (15), center Harry Wessels (12), guard Augustas Marciulionis (11), and guard Alex Ducas (10).

The Lions have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Saint Mary's' victory lifted them to 14-4 while Loyola Marymount's defeat dropped them down to 12-6. In Saint Mary's' win, Mitchell Saxen posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 boards and Aidan Mahaney had 15 points in addition to five rebounds. We'll see if Loyola Marymount have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $11.49

Odds

The Gaels are a big 13-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against Loyola Marymount in the last nine years.