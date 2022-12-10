Who's Playing

No. 22 San Diego State @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: San Diego State 7-2; Saint Mary's 7-3

What to Know

The #22 San Diego State Aztecs will square off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Footprint Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Aztecs beat the Troy Trojans 60-55 on Monday. San Diego State's guard Matt Bradley filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's made easy work of the Missouri State Bears on Wednesday and carried off a 66-46 victory. Saint Mary's' center Mitchell Saxen was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points along with six boards. Saxen had some trouble finding his footing against the Houston Cougars on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Saxen's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Aztecs are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought San Diego State up to 7-2 and Saint Mary's to 7-3. San Diego State and the Gaels are both 5-1 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won both of the games they've played against Saint Mary's in the last eight years.