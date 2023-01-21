Who's Playing
Santa Clara @ Saint Mary's
Current Records: Santa Clara 16-5; Saint Mary's 17-4
What to Know
The Santa Clara Broncos are 3-12 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Santa Clara and Saint Mary's will face off in a West Coast battle at 8 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Broncos proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Clara beat BYU 83-76.
Meanwhile, everything went Saint Mary's' way against the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday as they made off with a 73-44 victory.
Santa Clara is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought the Broncos up to 16-5 and the Gaels to 17-4. Santa Clara is 10-5 after wins this year, Saint Mary's 14-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.49
Odds
The Gaels are a big 12-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Saint Mary's have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Santa Clara.
