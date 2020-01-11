How to watch Saint Mary's vs. Santa Clara: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Santa Clara @ Saint Mary's
Current Records: Santa Clara 14-3; Saint Mary's 15-3
What to Know
The Santa Clara Broncos are 0-8 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Santa Clara will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to University Credit Union Pavilion at 8 p.m. ET. They have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Saint Mary's is surely hoping to exploit.
The matchup between the Broncos and the San Francisco Dons on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Broncos falling 80-61, it was darn close to turning into one. Santa Clara's loss came about despite a quality game from F DJ Mitchell, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when Saint Mary's and the Brigham Young Cougars clashed on Thursday, but the Gaels ultimately edged out the opposition 87-84. The Gaels got double-digit scores from four players: G Jordan Ford (24), F Malik Fitts (17), F Dan Fotu (16), and G Tanner Krebs (10). Fitts didn't help his team much against the Pacific Tigers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Santa Clara is now 14-3 while Saint Mary's sits at 15-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. But Saint Mary's is even better: they enter the game with 48.50% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Saint Mary's a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against Santa Clara in the last six years.
- Feb 14, 2019 - Saint Mary's 66 vs. Santa Clara 55
- Jan 17, 2019 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Santa Clara 55
- Feb 24, 2018 - Saint Mary's 67 vs. Santa Clara 40
- Jan 11, 2018 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Santa Clara 57
- Feb 25, 2017 - Saint Mary's 70 vs. Santa Clara 56
- Jan 28, 2017 - Saint Mary's 72 vs. Santa Clara 59
- Feb 25, 2016 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Santa Clara 50
- Dec 23, 2015 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Santa Clara 59
