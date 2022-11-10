Who's Playing

Vermont @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Vermont 1-0; Saint Mary's 1-0

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Vermont Catamounts at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at University Credit Union Pavilion. Saint Mary's has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Gaels beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 78-70 on Monday. Saint Mary's got double-digit scores from four players: Aidan Mahaney (25), Mitchell Saxen (16), Logan Johnson (10), and Alex Ducas (10).

Meanwhile, Vermont didn't have too much trouble with the Brown Bears at home on Monday as they won 80-65.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. In Saint Mary's' victory, Mitchell Saxen had 16 points and five assists in addition to eight boards and Aidan Mahaney shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points. We'll see if Vermont have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.