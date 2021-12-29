Who's Playing

Yale @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Yale 6-7; Saint Mary's 11-3

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Yale Bulldogs at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The Gaels are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The stars were brightly shining for Saint Mary's in a 75-58 win over the Missouri State Bears last week. Among those leading the charge for Saint Mary's was forward Matthias Tass, who had 27 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Yale came up short against the Monmouth Hawks two weeks ago, falling 69-60.

Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Yale have struggled against the spread on the road.

Saint Mary's' victory lifted them to 11-3 while Yale's loss dropped them down to 6-7. We'll see if the Gaels can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.