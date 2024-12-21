Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Saint Peter's looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against Delaware. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

Saint Peter's came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Delaware 7-4, Saint Peter's 4-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Saint Peter's Peacocks will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Yanitelli Center. The Fightin' Blue Hens are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.5 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, the stars were shining brightly for Delaware in a 92-75 victory over Misericordia. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Delaware was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 17.

Meanwhile, Saint Peter's couldn't handle Iona two weeks ago and fell 72-63. The Peacocks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Delaware has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Saint Peter's, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 4-5.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Delaware has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Saint Peter's struggles in that department as they've nailed 37% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Delaware is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Saint Peter's is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.