Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Marist 12-2, Saint Peter's 6-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.85

What to Know

Saint Peter's will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Peacocks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.

Saint Peter's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 132.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Canisius by a score of 62-49.

Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their game on Sunday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They walked away with a 61-51 victory over the Stags. The score was all tied up 25-25 at the break, but the Red Foxes were the better team in the second half.

Saint Peter's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Marist, they pushed their record up to 12-2 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Marist is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Saint Peter's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Saint Peter's was able to grind out a solid win over Marist in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 69-60. Does Saint Peter's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Marist is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Saint Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 122.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Peter's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.